Thail political parties held large gatherings in last efforts to attract voters ahead of the general election on Sunday.

Major campaign events were staged all through Friday in the capital Bangkok, which allowed party leaders to reiterate their respective campaign pledges before voters go to polling stations, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, seeking re-election as a candidate of the newly established Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party), joined supporters at a major convention centre in Bangkok, calling for support for him to continue to be the premier.

The main opposition Pheu Thai Party, which has been leading in opinion polls in the run-up to the election, held its rally under the theme that asks its supporters to give a “landslide” victory to change the Southeast Asian country.

Meanwhile, supporters packed an indoor stadium for a rally organised by the opposition Move Forward Party, which was gaining traction recently beyond its support base of young voters.

Under the two-ballot system with one vote for the 400 constituency MPs and another for their preferred party vying for the 100 party-list MPs, voters will elect a total of 500 members to the House of Representatives, or lower house of Parliament, on Sunday.

