Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on the Thai people to be good hosts for foreigners and perform their duties to the fullest potential for the national and social development.

Giving his New Year speech to ring in 2023 via audio and video recording, Prayut referred to the year 2022 as a “victory year” for Thailand which was able to go through various crises in the past, Xinhua news agency reported.

Reviewing the past year, the Thai prime minister said that the first victory was fighting the “Covid War”. The Thai people were able to return to work, live and meet each other in a “new normal”.

He also praised the success in being a host of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and hundreds of related meetings, which in turn helped to create an atmosphere of cooperation in all dimensions and elevated Thailand’s role on the world stage to greater prominence.

Prayut said the second victory was that Thailand was able to maintain economic stability and reduce both direct and indirect impacts on the overall well-being of the people from political conflicts and international geopolitics.

“In a sluggish world economy, our exports remain strong, trading has started showing good signs, investment has become even more prominent and tourism is recovering strongly,” Prayut said.

These activities would be an important engine in driving the economy of Thailand in the future, he added.

Thailand is turning its role in developing into one of the world’s most important production and export bases of electric vehicles and spare parts, he said.

The prime minister asked the Thai people to be good hosts by welcoming visitors, businessmen, and investors from all over the world to keep visitors warm and safe in Thailand just like at home.

He also called on the Thai people to be good citizens by performing their duties to the fullest potential, and continuing to be the “moving force” for the national and social development.

