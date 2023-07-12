INDIA

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announces retirement from politics

NewsWire
0
0

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced his retirement from politics and resignation as a political party member.

“I am announcing my retirement from politics and resigning as a member of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party),” he said on Tuesday in a statement released by his party.

“Throughout the past nine years as Prime Minister, I have dedicated myself to the benefit of the beloved people. These efforts have begun to bear fruit, strengthening our country in all aspects,” he added.

Prayut will remain as the country’s caretaker Prime Minister until a new government is formed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party secured the fifth position in the May 14 general election, winning 36 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.

The announcement came ahead of the Thai parliament’s bicameral National Assembly on Thursday, when the next Prime Minister will be elected.

2023071137721

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat HC rejects activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea, orders Immediate surrender

    43 militants of 8 outfits surrender in Manipur

    Full reservoirs raise hope for summer crop after satisfactory rabi sowing

    ‘Blatant lie’: Shinde’s son shoots down report of CM meeting Thackeray...