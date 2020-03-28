Thai prison set ablaze following riot

Bangkok, March 29 (IANS) A prison in Thailand was set ablaze on Sunday following a riot between inmates over the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

About 100 inmates staged the riot in the prison and set it ablaze in downtown area of Buriram province, about 390 km northeast of Bangkok, Xinhua news agency quoted deputy National Police spokesman Pol. Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen as saying.

Five inmates broke out of jail but one of them was arrested by the police outside the prison, leaving the four others at large, the deputy police spokesman said.

Those inmates apparently revolted for fear of COVID-19 infection in the crowded prison, which currently is home to about 2,100 people, according to Pol. Col. Krissana.

They set ablaze the prison’s sleeping quarters, canteen and furniture workshop, prompting firefighters to scramble to the scene and put it out.

The situation was finally put under control with two inmates being seriously injured by gunshots fired by the police.

The police were combing the prison’s neighbourhood and elsewhere for the fleeing inmates.

–IANS

ksk/