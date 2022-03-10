Thailand approves plan to treat Covid as endemic

Thai health authorities have approved a four-step plan to support the country’s transition to the Covid-19 endemic phase by July 1.

Approved at a meeting held by the National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC), the plan aims to gradually contain the surge of new infections and deaths caused by the latest Omicron variant, and prepare the country to treat the virus as an endemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

The decision was made to help Thailand’s economy recover from the pandemic as well as protect public health by implementing strict measures accordingly, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters after chairing the meeting.

According to health officials, from Saturday to early April, the country will still see a further rise in infections, while from April to May, the number of cases is predicted to remain high but will start to decline.

The third stage, from late May to June, is expected to see a major reduction of daily infections to some 1,000 to 2,000 before the country enters the endemic phase, from July 1 onwards.

Thai officials highlighted that in order to achieve an endemic status, the Covid-19 driven fatality rate must not exceed 0.1 per cent.

Currently, this rate is close to 0.2 per cent.

Thailand has so far reported 3,111,857 Covid-19 cases with 23,438 fatalities.

Till date, around 71.7 per cent of the country’s nearly 70 million population had been fully vaccinated, while 30.6 per cent had received booster shots.

