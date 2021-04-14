Thailand on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,335 Covid cases, pushing the tally to 35,910,according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

A total of 1,326 of the new infections were domestic transmissions, with 789 being confirmed via tests at medical facilities and 537 via proactive tests, while nine others were imported cases, according to the CCSA.

Of the new confirmed domestic cases, 351 were detected in the capital Bangkok while 319 were reported in tourist destination Chiang Mai.

No new death was reported Wednesday, leaving the total death toll at 97, Xinhua reported.

