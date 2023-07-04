INDIA

Thailand MPs elect new House Speaker

NewsWire
0
0

Thailand’s former President of the bicameral National Assembly, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, was elected as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives after his nomination for the position in the Parliament was uncontested.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, nominated Wan Noor in a parliamentary session where the newly elected 500-member lower house on Tuesday convened to elect its new Speaker, and first and second Deputy Speakers, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his address to the Parliament, Wan Noor, leader of the Prachachat Party, said that he will be politically neutral and will adhere to the king’s instructions given on Monday during the official opening of the new parliamentary session.

Under the Thai constitution, the House speaker will also be the president of the National Assembly. After the King has royally endorsed the position, the new House speaker will call a joint session of the parliament, comprising 500 MPs in the lower house and 250 senators in the upper house, to elect a new prime minister.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, 79, was previously Thailand’s House speaker from 1996 to 2000, and headed the interior ministry, transport ministry or agriculture ministry in previous governments.

2023070434043

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two arrested for brandishing swords inside moving train in K’taka

    WTC Final: Shami and Cameron Green differ at post-play presser

    Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

    Fake FB account of Karnataka Minister demands money