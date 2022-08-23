SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Thailand Para Badminton: Ramadass, Kaur register impressive wins as India return home with 17 medals

Manisha Ramadass and Mandeep Kaur registered impressive wins as the Indian contingent returned home with 17 medals including four gold at the recently-concluded Thailand Para Badminton International 2022 in Pattaya.

According to information received here, Kaur rallied from a game down to defeat reigning world champion Manasi Joshi 22-20, 21-19, 21-14 in women’s singles SL3 finals before Ramadass, the 17-year-old from Chennai, displayed a brilliant game of badminton to pull off a similar win over Japan’s Kaede Kameyama in women’s singles SU5.

Another women shuttler who made a mark at the championships was Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, who overcame Rachel Choong of England 21-9, 24-22 for the women’s SH6 gold.

Joshi settled for two more silver with her partners Shanthiya V. and Ruthick Raghupathi respectively, in the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 and mixed doubles SL 3 – SU 5 events.

Bhagat-Kadam duo win gold

In men’s events, Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam teamed up for the first time in an international event and shone with the gold medal in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 event.

The Bhagat-Kadam duo upset the Indonesia star pair of Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in straight games 21-18, 21-13.

“It’s great to start our doubles partnership with a gold medal. It was an important tournament and we have trained together for some time before the Thailand 2022 Championships. And the result has been fruitful,” said Kadam who returned from a break with a bang.

However, both Bhagat and Kadam had to be content with silver medals in their respective individual events.

While Bhagat lost to his England’s nemesis Daniel Bethell 21-13, 21-19 after fighting for 55 minutes in men’s singles SL3 final, Kadam faltered against France’s top shuttler 21-2, 21-17

