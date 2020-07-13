Thailand plans to improve, upgrade airports

Bangkok, July 13 (IANS) Thailand is planing to make improvements and upgrades of airports in some provinces with a 5.8 billion baht ($185 million) funding, a senior government official said on Monday.

Department of Airports Director General Thawee Kesisamang said his agency has planned to improve and upgrade the airports in several southern and northeastern provinces with the funding allocated for the fiscal year 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

The planned improvement and upgrade of the provincial airports are to accommodate international flights to and from southern China, the Middle East and Europe, particularly those with wide-body aircraft such as Airbus A330 and Boeing 787, Thawee said.

Airport facilities and passenger terminals will be improved and upgraded as well, according to the director general.

The provincial airports under the department’s improvement plans include those in Krabi, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Chumphorn in the southern region and Khon Kaen, Buriram, Roi Et and Udorn Thani in the northeastern region.

–IANS

ksk/