Thailand on Wednesday reported 175 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 24,961, according to the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 168 were domestic infections while seven others referred to imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told the media.

Those domestic cases included 114 which were confirmed via active testing in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, and Samut Sakhon province, southwest of Bangkok, according to the CCSA spokesman.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 82, according to Taweesin, Xinhua reported.

Of the 24,961 total infections, 2,657 are imported cases.

So far, 23,697 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,182 others are currently hospitalized.

–IANS

int/