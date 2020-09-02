Thailand scraps social distancing on rail network

Bangkok, Sep 2 (IANS) Thailand’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that there is no necessity for practicing social distancing on the rail transport systems as the country had already crossed three months of zero local Covid-19 transmission.

The Ministry’s Department of Rail Transport has decided to ease social distancing measures when travelling on trains by allowing the occupancy of all seats, but passengers must wear face masks and refrain from talking to each other during the journey, said an announcement by the Ministry.

The statement said that railway service operators should check the temperature of all passengers before boarding and ensure carriages are not too packed, Xinhua news agency reported.

All passengers have been advised to wash their hands with sanitizer before boarding and after disembarking and to use the Covid-19 tracking application, the statement added.

