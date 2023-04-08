WORLD

Thailand seeks regional cooperation to tackle haze problem

Thailand has called for efforts to create constructive and concrete approaches to tackle the region’s trans-boundary haze problem.

This came as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted an online trilateral meeting on Friday with his counterpart from Laos Sonexay Siphandone and Myanmar Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the meeting, Prayut proposed a strategy to effectively address the trans-boundary haze pollution issue by leveraging relevant mechanisms at all levels.

Thailand supports efforts of exchanging information and experience, as well as legal actions from each country to control and contain the sources of the pollution, he said.

The worsening air quality this year is a result of an increasing number of hotspots from open-air burning and dry weather conditions, according to Pinsak Suraswadi, director general of Thailand’s Pollution Control Department.

The overall number of hotspots detected in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos during the first three months of of this year increased 93 per cent from a year earlier, Pinsak said.

The Thai government has prioritised air pollution mitigation as a national agenda.

It has attributed smoke from traffic, industrial plants, forest fires and agricultural burning as the main sources of pollution.

