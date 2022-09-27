SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Thailand’s Rosenan Kanoh has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the ICC’s Expert Panel confirmed that the off-spinner uses an illegal bowling action, the world cricket governing body said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was reported by the match officials following her side’s match against Bangladesh on September 23.

The ICC Expert Panel called Kanoh’s bowling action illegal after reviewing match footage.

“The Expert Panel reviewed match footage of Kanoh’s bowling action and concluded that she employs an illegal bowling action and as such, in accordance with Article 6.5 of the regulations, she is suspended from bowling in international cricket,” the ICC said in a statement.

Kanoh’s suspension shall remain in force until such time she submits to a re-assessment of her bowling action and the assessment concludes that her bowling action is legal.

The spinner has played eight WT20I for Thailand so far, picking two wickets.

