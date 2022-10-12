The Thai government announced on Wednesday that gun and drug control has become a national agenda following a mass shooting at a daycare centre last week which claimed the lives of 37 people, mostly children.

Addressing a press briefing, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he will be chairing a new committee in an effort to tackle the country’s illicit drugs and firearms abuse, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measures such as strengthening law enforcement on gun control from licensing and bearing and reviewing relevant laws are the primary scope of the committee, Prayut said.

“The government has taken the prevention and suppression of illicit drugs seriously and from a holistic perspective,” he said.

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda shared some details about the gun control measures, which include tightening of gun licensing and crackdown on illegal possession of firearms.

Anupong also ordered the authorities to combat the supply chains of drug trafficking and further promote rehabilitation programs for addicts.

“When the supply runs out, the chances of people getting into drugs will be lower,” he said.

A shooting took place on October 6 at the centre located in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

The 34-year-old attacker was a former police officer who had been involved in drug abuse before and was fired from the force over drug allegations.

He was supposed to face trial on drugs charge in court on October 7.

The mass shooting came less than a month after an army officer shot dead two of his colleagues at a base in Bangkok.

20221012-154006