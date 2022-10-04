BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Thailand’s economic recovery intact despite global slowdown: Central bank Governor

NewsWire
0
1

Thailand’s central bank Governor has said that the Southeast Asian country’s economic recovery would remain intact despite the global economic volatility.

The Thai economy is expected to grow 3.3 per cent year-on-year in 2022 and 3.8 per cent in 2023, boosted by improving consumption and the tourism sector, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a business seminar on Tuesday.

The BOT expects the number of foreign tourist arrivals to reach 9.5 million in 2022 and 21 million in 2023, compared with more than 400,000 in 2021 and a peak of nearly 40 million in 2019 before the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thailand welcomed 4.38 million tourists in the first eight months of the year, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Sethaput said the headline inflation growth would stand at 6.3 per cent this year, before declining to 2.6 per cent in 2023, within the annual target range of 1-3 per cent.

Fueled by surging energy and food prices, Thailand’s consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 7.86 per cent year-on-year in August, the highest level since July 2008, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

20221005-020403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt to launch special incentive scheme to support 75 startups

    RCAP resolution plan submission deadline likely to be extended yet again

    Monsoon to hit Kerala today, conditions perfect: IMD

    All about 5G spectrum auction; key dates and other features