WORLD

Thailand’s industrial output falls in Jan as demand weakens

NewsWire
0
0

Thailand’s industrial output dropped for the fourth consecutive month in January due to the global economic slowdown, data showed on Tuesday.

The country’s manufacturing production index (MPI) for January declined 4.35 per cent from a year earlier, following an 8.45 per cent year-on-year fall in the previous month, as furniture, hard disk drives, and plastic pellet production continued to slow, according to the Ministry of Industry.

Despite rising foreign tourist numbers and government stimulus measures that could help offset the impact of weakening exports, the MPI is expected to fall further in February due to slowing global demand and a high comparative base last year, Director-General of the Ministry’s Office of Industrial Economics, Warawan Chitaroon, told a news conference as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Ministry expected that industrial output would increase by 1.5 to 2.5 per cent this year, down from 2.5 to 3.5 per cent projected earlier, aided by steady growth in the tourism sector and private consumption as well as government support measures and spending during the upcoming general election, the official said.

20230228-173006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

    Samsung to supply OLED panels to BMW for high-end sedan

    Ten injured as car ploughs into crowd in Germany’s capital

    Universities to reopen today in Afghanistan