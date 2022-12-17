HEALTHWORLD

Thailand’s king, queen test positive for Covid-19

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have tested positive for Covid-19, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Saturday.

The king and queen were experiencing mild symptoms from the infection, and they are in relatively good health, reports Xinhua news agency.

Doctors have advised the couple to refrain from royal duties for a period of time, according to a statement issued by the Bureau of the Royal Household.

Thailand reported 3,961 new hospitalized Covid cases from December 4-10, bringing the total number of infections to more than 4.7 million since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the latest weekly report issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

An additional 107 fatalities were reported during the period, increasing the country’s overall Covid-19 death toll to 33,392.

20221217-144403

