WORLD

Thailand’s new central station starts long-haul train services

NewsWire
0
0

Thailand has started long-haul train services at a new terminal station in Bangkok, gearing towards its goal of being a rail hub in Southeast Asia.

Speaking at an opening ceremony Thursday, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal was built following the government’s plan to improve the infrastructure for seamless connectivity between every mode of travel, reports Xinhua news agency.

The station is expected to serve as a stop on the future high-speed rail routes linking Thailand’s three main airports with Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan Province and Singapore, Saksayam said.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the inaugural service departing from the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Su-ngai Kolok in southern Narathiwat province was set at 1.19 p.m.

From Thursday afternoon, 52 commercial trains serving the southern, northern and northeastern routes have been relocated to the station, while 62 public service trains will continue to depart from Bangkok’s old terminal of Hua Lamphong.

In a written statement issued by the SRT, rerouting train services to the new terminal will reduce the number of trains that cross the capital’s roads, causing less traffic congestion at level crossings.

Following the launch, the SRT expected the number of passengers using the new station would increase to 10,000 per day.

20230120-100203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘New Covid variant unlikely to impact FMCG, pharma, telecom stocks’

    David Warner set to sign contract with BBL side Sydney Thunder:...

    Russia not to initiate reconciliation with West: Lavrov

    Philippines rain, floods kill 17