Actor Thakur Anoop Singh, best known for movies like ‘Commando 2’ and ‘Suriya Singam 3’ is all set to appear on the silver screen by storm, this time as the lead.

Once he wraps up the shoot of the remake of the South ‘Singam 3’, the actor is gearing up for his next feature.

Anoop Singh was also Mr. World in 2015, Thakur Singh has been working on movies back-to-back and it seems as though the actor has decided to woo the audience with his talent.

Soon after the shoot for ‘Singam 3’ remake is wrapped up, Thakur Anoop Singh will move on to the next project where he plays the lead. The movie is titled, ‘Control’ and starring opposite him is South actress Priya Anand.

Speaking about the movie, Anoop said, “This isn’t any less than a dream for me. Everything from the story to the team is just terrific, so I’m super excited to start the shoot of this film”. He further said, “The film revolves around an army officer fighting for his childhood friend caught in an online fraud”.

The movie has been co-produced by Yashi Films and Jayantilal Gada and as per reports the movie has completed the pre-production formalities and the shooting for the same has kicked off last weekend.