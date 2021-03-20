Shardul Thakur bagged three wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a miserly spell, taking two wickets, to help India beat England in the fifth and final T20 International by 36 runs and win the series 3-2 here on Saturday evening.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli, playing as an opener, had hammered 80 not out off 52 balls (7x4s, 2x6s) and Rohit Sharma smashed 64 off 34 balls (4x4s, 5x6s) to help India to 224 for two wickets in 20 overs — their highest score against England.

In reply, England made 188 for eight wickets in 20 overs, with Dawid Malan scoring a 46-ball 68 (9x4s, 2x6s) and Jos Buttler making a rapidfire 34-ball 52 (2x4s, 4x6s).

Brief scores: India: 224/2 wickets in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 80 not out, Rohit Sharma 64, Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32) beat England: 188 for 8 wkts in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 68, Jos Buttler 52, Shardul Thakur 3/45, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/15) by 36 runs

–IANS

qma/