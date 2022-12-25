ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay returns to social media with ‘Varisu’ audio track launch

Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, who was not seen on social media in the recent past, made a comeback during the audio launch of his latest movie “Varisu” to be released in January 2023.

The audio launch took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Christmas eve and it was seen by a house-full audience. Vijay walked the ramp to a standing ovation from his fans.

Arumakhan R., a Chennai businessman and an ardent Vijay fan said: “The dashing actor is back in social media with ‘Varisu’. We have been dying for his comeback in social media and he has uploaded a video of the function. Cherished moment.”

The actor, whose movies get record collections at the box office, has not been active on social media and fans have been demanding his return to his social media handles.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, “Varisu” is an action thriller scheduled to be released on Pongal day — January 12, 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. The star cast includes Prabhu, Sharathkumar, Shaam, SJ Suriya, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Kushbhoo.

The music of the movie has been composed by Thaman, the cinematography is by Karthik Palani, and Praveen K.L. is in charge of the editing table.

The Pongal release, incidentally, is likely to clash with another superstar Ajith Kumar’s movie, “Thunivu”.

20221225-191404

