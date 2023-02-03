ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Thalapathy Vijay’s film No. 67 finally gets a name – ‘LEO’

The suspense over the title of Thalapathy Vijay’s much-talked-about 67th movie is finally over. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy67’ finally has an official name — ‘LEO’ — the makers announced on Friday.

The makers have released the title promo which is grand and befits a Vijay-starrer. Introducing the viewers to some heart-throbbing visuals of Vijay, ‘LEO’ promises yet another masterpiece from the house of 7 Screen Studio.

Keeping Vijay company are Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar.

