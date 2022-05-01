S. Thaman, who has been riding high on the success of all of his recent albums, has been actively promoting his upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ since its inception.

In one of his recent media interactions, Thaman stated that ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is one of the most special movies in his musical career.

Thaman, who appears to be very optimistic about the success of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, has resumed the promotional activities as the movie is inching towards its big day.

The music for the upcoming commercial drama starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh has already created a buzz.

Now that Thaman has reassured Mahesh’s fans about the film’s music, the anticipation for its release has grown.

“‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is a special film for me because it’s my first time working with Mahesh Babu. We put a lot of effort into the album. I’m sure Mahesh’s fans will sing along to the songs while watching the movie in theatres,” Thaman said.

The ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ music director states that it was his idea to bring Mahesh’s daughter Sitara on board for the ‘Penny Song’.

Thaman goes on to say that he had sent Instagram reels of Sithara to Mahesh and his wife Namrata in order to persuade them to their daughter groove to the song.

The song has gone viral, as have Sithara’s moves.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is slated for release on May 12.

