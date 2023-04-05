INDIA

Thane Police give conditional nod for MVA protest march in CM’s home town

NewsWire
0
0

Averting a potential face-off, the Thane Police have granted a conditional permission to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for its proposed protest march to the Police Commissioner’s office in the home town of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, here on Wednesday.

The procession will be taken out at 3 p.m. this afternoon and shall be led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party’s Dr. Jitendra Awhad and Congress’ Vikrant Chavan, Sena (UBT) MPs Vinayak Raut and Rajan Vichare, besides thousands of workers and leaders joining.

A party leader said that the morcha is to protest against the Thane Police’s inaction against the ruling Shiv Sena of Shinde, whose supporters allegedly assaulted a Sena (UBT) woman activist, Roshani Shinde-Pawar for a social media post, late on Monday night.

The incident sparked off a major political row in the state with the MVA launching a fierce attack on the SS-BJP government’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling him a ‘fadtus’ (useless) and demanding his resignation, besides suspending/transferring the Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh.

In a political free-for-all, both sides engaged in hurling abuses, accusations, threats and ultimatums, ‘gag-up’ order’, etc., even as the crucial Roshani Shinde-Pawar attack seemed to have been kicked to the background.

After the attack on Roshani Shinde-Pawar, Sena (UBT) President and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son Aditya, along with Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve and other workers, visited her at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

20230405-130404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1 mn ‘Make in India’ iPhones shipped in Q1 2022 as...

    Over 37 cr people benefitted under PMMY in last 9 yrs:...

    CBI nabs cop accepting Rs 20K bribe in Jammu

    BJP nominates 17 turncoats, repeats 69 in its 1st list for...