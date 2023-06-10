INDIA

Thane police nab Nigerian drug-peddler with MD worth Rs 1.06 cr

The Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police have nabbed a Nigerian youth with over 500 gm of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.06 crore from Mira Road town, an official said here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, an Anti-Narcotics Cell team led by inspector Amar Marathe lay in wait for a foreigner drug peddler expected in a posh residential locality near the GCC Club.

Late on Wednesday evening, the suspect arrived in the vicinity with a dark shoulder bag, when the ANC team intercepted him and asked him to show his identification papers.

The youth, later confirmed to be a Nigerian national, attempted to flee but he was pinned down by the police and taken to the MVV Police station.

His interrogation and search revealed 503 gm of the contraband, worth around 1.06 crore, said Marathe.

Now investigations are on to trace out the Nigerian’s other associates, their contacts with the local drug mafia and the extent of their tentacles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

