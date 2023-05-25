INDIA

Thanjavur liquor deaths: Police probing call details of deceased cabbie, murder angle investigated

NewsWire
0
0

A Tamil Nadu Police team, probing the death of two people after drinking liquor from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor outlet in Thanjavur, is studying the call details of the deceased cab driver Vivek.

The team is also looking whether any Tasmac employee was involved in lacing the liquor with cyanide, the presence of which was found in the viscera of the deceased Vivek and labourer Kuppusamy.

According to sources in the investigation team, someone who is an insider would have laced the liquor that Vivek bought with the deadly poison and the involvement of a goldsmith is not ruled out.

A source told IANS that the team has some suspects in mind but is unable to connect the dots and is probing various angles to bring out a conclusion.

The Call Data Record (CDR) of the cab driver is being scrutinised using the support of the Cyber wing of the state police. The police are suspecting the role of a woman who was his acquaintance.

The CCTV camera in the Tasmac outlet at Thanjvur from where Vivek bought liquor is not functioning. The police team have almost concluded that daily wage labourer Kuppusamy, who also died along with Vivek, had consumed liquor form the leftover bottle of Vivek without knowledge of cyanide being laced in it.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu is directly monitoring the case with the police officers who are in the investigation team.

Vivek, a cab driver and Kuppuswamy a daily wager at a fish market died after consuming liquor purchased from a licensed outlet of Tasmac at Keela Alangam in Thanjavur on Sunday morning (May 21).

20230525-185005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISSF President’s Cup: Anjum Moudgil wins women’s 3-position silver

    Akhilesh to compensate kin of those killed by stray cattle, cycle...

    Automotive platform myTVS picks Oracle Fusion Cloud to boost business efficiency

    CBI arrests 4 including Delhi Police officer in 2 separate cases