Tamil Nadu Police are probing whether someone had mixed cyanide in the bottle to kill taxi driver Vivek, who died after consuming liquor bought from a licensed outlet of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac).

Another person Kuppuswamy, 65, had also died after consuming liquor bought from the same shop but police suspect that he had consumed the liquor left by Vivek.

A senior Thanjavur police officer who is investigating the case told IANS that the Vivek, 35, had offered liquor to another person who refused to accept it. This is the reason of police thinking that Vivek would have been deliberately given a poisoned drink and ruling out the theory of suicide.

Sources in the police told IANS that Vivek was in a relationship with a woman and police are probing whether she was in any way involved in his death.

Police are probing the role of any goldsmith in lacing the alcohol given to Vivek with cyanide as this chemical is available with goldsmiths. Police are checking the list of persons who visited the bar on Sunday – the day when Vivek and Kuppuswamy consumed the liquor and died. The police team is also scanning footage from the surveillance cameras situated near the Tasmac outlet.

However, another senior police officer told IANS that the suicide cannot be ruled out and added that a final report will be prepared in a couple of days’ time after investigating the case from all angles.

In wake of the death of 22 persons in the twin hooch tragedy at Villupuram and Chengalpattu, the Tamil Nadu Police and Prohibition and Excise wing are in the dock and the death of two persons after drinking liquor from Tasmac outlet has caused a stir.

