‘Thank God’ makers drop Ajay Devgn, Sid Malhotra’s character posters

The makers of the upcoming film, ‘Thank God’ unveiled the character posters from the film on Thursday. Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are in lead roles.

By the looks of it, Ajay Devgn appears to be portraying the character of Hindu deity Chitragupta in the film while Sidharth seems to play a common man whose actions will be assessed by Ajay’s character in the film.

Chitragupta is the god assigned with the task of keeping complete records of the actions of human beings and rewarding them according to their karma. Upon one’s death, Chitragupta decides whether they go to heaven or hell.

The film has been directed by Indra Kumar, who has earlier directed films like ‘Masti’, the Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer ‘Dil’, ‘Ishq’ and ‘Raja’.

The film, which is set to hit the screens on October 25, will unveil its trailer on Friday.

20220908-153203

