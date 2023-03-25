INDIALIFESTYLE

Thank you for giving me your heart: Conman Sukesh says in letter to Jacqueline

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in the Mandoli Jail here in a money-laundering case, on Saturday wrote a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday

In his handwritten letter addressing the actress as “My baby Jacqueline”, the conman conveyed his message saying that he misses her “a ton on this day” and said that he knows her “love” for him is “never ending”.

“My bomma (doll), I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me,” he wrote.

He further said that what matters to him is what is in her heart, which he said is beautiful, and that he does not need proof.

“But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma,” he wrote.

Chandrashekhar added that Jacqueline and her love is the “bestest gift”, which is “priceless” in his life.

“You know I am here for you standing by you come what may… Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart,” he added.

He concluded his letter by thanking all his supporters and friends for wishing him on his birthday.

“I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you,” he wrote.

20230325-144604

