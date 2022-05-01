ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Thank you for pushing me to dream bigger than I can: Adhik Ravichandran tells actor Ajith

Director Adhik Ravichandran has thanked actor Ajith on the latter’s birthday on Sunday for pushing him to believe and dream bigger than he actually could.

Taking to Twitter, Adhik said: “Dear sir, Thank you for changing my thought process, film genres, for pushing me to believe and dream much bigger than I can.

“(you are the) Biggest reason for me to write and start a big budget film ‘Mark Antony’, a genre shift for me from my previous films.

“Thank you for inspiring me sir, your love and kindness towards me have always been my biggest gift in life. Happy birthday my sir. Love you sir.

“Happy Birthday Ajith kumar sir. The Word ‘Thank you’ is not enough.”

Adhik is now directing actor Vishal’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Mark Antony’.

The film will be a pan-Indian action film that will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Actor SJ Suryah, who plays a pivotal role in the film, had confessed that he had been amazed by Adhik’s narration.

“What a narration! Sureshot Thumbs up! We can call this ‘Maanaadu 2’. The screenplay is that good. This too will go beyond borders,” he had said.

20220501-155154

