Thanks Congress for accepting ‘can’t defeat Modi alone’: Smriti Irani on Oppn meet

Describing the opposition meeting in Patna as ridiculous, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the Congress has admitted that it cannot defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone and needs the support of others.

At a press conference Irani said, “It is ridiculous that leaders who saw the murder of democracy during Emergency are today coming together under the leadership of the Congress.”

Hitting back at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s statement, she said: “I especially thank Congress for publicly announcing that they cannot alone defeat PM Modi and that they need the support of others to do so.”

The minister said, “Power has moved from the palace to the people. That’s why people who took pride in their political legacy now have to go to those whom they had put behind bars during Emergency.”

Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP leader said that you go to people who can’t even make a bridge? What democratic bridge will they make?”

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, Irani said that parties which could not come together for development are resorting to political blackmail.

Commenting on the opposition unity move, she said, “One leader says he is not aware of what will happen at the meeting, a second leader says ‘let’s see what happens’, and the third leader says ‘if you don’t address my issue, I will walk out’.”

Criticising Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’ statement, Irani said, “I want to ask again whether the 1984 riots, the Emergency, MISA were examples of the Congress’s ‘Mohabbat’.”

