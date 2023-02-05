INDIA

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condoled the demise of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

Tharoor said that Musharraf, who was once and implacable foe of India, had became a real force for peace during 2002 to 2007.

“I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor posted: “Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP”

Musharraf, 79 died of a rare disease in a hospital in Dubai on Sunday.

