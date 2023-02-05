Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condoled the demise of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

Tharoor said that Musharraf, who was once and implacable foe of India, had became a real force for peace during 2002 to 2007.

“I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Musharraf, 79 died of a rare disease in a hospital in Dubai on Sunday.

