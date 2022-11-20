INDIA

Tharoor demands probe into Youth Congress backing off from his seminar

After the Youth Congress in Kozhikode reportedly backed off from a seminar for which it had invited Shashi Tharoor, the senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP has demanded a probe into the matter by the party leadership.

The seminar titled ‘Sangh Parivar and the challenges faced by Indian secularism’ has reportedly been assigned to the Jawahar Youth Foundation.

Tharoor’s demand has been backed by Kozhikode MP, M.K. Raghavan, who said that he would send a complaint to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in this matter. Raghavan also urged state Congress President K. Sudhakaran to constitute an inquiry commission to probe why the Kozhikode district committee of Youth Congress backed off from Tharoor’s seminar.

Tharoor said that being the Member of Parliament representing Kozhikode, Raghavan has the right to intervene in the matter and demand a report from the Congress leadership as to why the Youth Congress district committee backed off from his seminar.

Raghavan also said that Kerala Congress must project Tharoor as its leader to make a comeback into state politics.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who is the MP from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kozhikode district, told mediapersons that no one can exclude Tharoor from Kerala politics.

Tharoor has commenced a tour of northern Kerala during which he is addressing seminars at different places, which many feel is his bid to make a space for himself among the educated middle class as well as the Muslim community with the support of the Indian Union Muslim League.

Raghavan is fecilitating his travels in north Kerala.

