While Shashi Tharoor’s stock has been on ascend ever since he decided to contest the Congress presidential polls, but, on Tuesday, he was given a red card by Vellapally Natesan- the general secretary of the SNDP Yogam.

“Tharoor is the biggest fool. He should not have contested the post of the president because it was Kharge. He is one person whose attitude towards anti-backward communities is well known. Some of Tharoor’s statements are stupid,” said Natesan.

Incidentally, Natesan who heads the SNDP Yogam, is the social group of Hindu Ezhava community, is the single largest community within the Hindus, while the Hindu Nair community comes second.

Though Tharoor lost the polls, he has been getting huge support cutting across religion and from social groups and this is the first time that Tharoor has been attacked by someone.

What’s more interesting is Natesan’s barb came at a time when the social group of the Hindu Nair community (NSS) general secretary Sukumaran Nair, recently showered praises on Tharoor and in full public glare went to the extent of apologising to Tharoor, for his earlier remark.

And more importantly Natesan and Sukumaran Nair do not see eye to eye and time and again they take on one another and hence Natesan’s remark against Tharoor was the least surprising.

Natesan’s son Tushar Vellapally is the supreme head of the BDJS- a political party which is part of the BJP led NDA and he had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against Rahul Gandhi from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Natesan is better known for shifting his political loyalties.

