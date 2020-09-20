Tharoor slams Centre’s Covid management strategy

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Hitting out at the central government for its “mismanagement” in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the Centre to become more transparent in its functioning and recognise the “follies” of the current approach.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha on a discussion under Rule 193 on pandemic during ongoing monsoon session, the Thiruvananthapuram MP also assured the young people of the country that the Parliament will stand with them and their future as well as will continue to argue for the best practices and policies to overcome this crisis.

Taking on the government, Tharoor said the government has got an opportunity in the crisis to “hide its face”.”I urge this government to become more transparent in its functioning, to gather and release data to experts where required, to consult with all stakeholders before acting and ultimately to take this nation into confidence — because it is losing confidence in you,” Tharoor said.

Citing World Health Organisation (WHO) data collected on Saturday, Tharoor said India recorded a fresh set of 93,337 cases (compared to 42,628 in the US) and tragically, additional deaths of 2,247 (compared to 827 in the US), effectively making India the country with the highest number of daily cases and deaths globally.

“It is a painful reflection of the grim times we live in and equally, a reminder of how important it is for us to take time and discuss this vital issue in this House,” he said while speaking during discussion.

Explaining what happened in the last six months across the country, the MP said there were compelling indications as early as January. “…By January 30, the World Health Organisation had declared the Covid-19 virus as a public health emergency, a declaration that incidentally came on that same day that India too had its first documented case in the form of a student who had returned to Kerala from Wuhan,” Tharoor said.

“When this government failed to produce any tangible reaction or response to these developments, on February 12, my colleague and member of this House Shri Rahul Gandhi tweeted and publicly warned the ruling dispensation. The coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical,” Tharoor quoted Gandhi.

“When the government ignored this to host a crowded welcome to US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad, the Congress followed up with exhortations on March 3 and on March 5, which I am sorry to say were ignored by a government that has routinely prioritised partisan politics over constructive dialogue, he said. “To those in government, let me say that there is still time left for you to recognise the follies of your current approach,” Tharoor said.

