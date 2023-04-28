INDIA

Tharoor ‘wrestles’ with PT Usha over grapplers’ protest

NewsWire
0
0

Shashi Tharoor on Friday expressed his displeasure on a fellow lawmaker and one who also hails from Kerala — P.T.Usha over her statement in the ongoing protests launched by the wrestlers in New Delhi.

Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, seeking action against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Usha, who currently is a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha and recently was appointed the Indian Olympic Association president, has rubbed many the wrong way on account of her remarks when she said the IOA has an athletes’ commission and instead of going on the streets, they could have come to the IOA.

Reacting to this, Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, took to Twitter and wrote: “Dear @PTUshaOfficial, it is does not become you to disparage the justified protests of your fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated & wanton sexual harassment. Their standing up for their rights does not “tarnish the image of the nation”. Ignoring their concerns – instead of hearing them out, investigating them & taking just action – does.”

20230428-123403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vigilance probe ordered against Kerala Cong chief

    Nita Ambani BHU issue: Only invited her, says Dean

    Sustainable development at core of all our programmes: Odisha CM

    HP introduces new Chromebook for digital learners in India