INDIA

Tharoor’s support base grows in Kerala as Kurien bats for him

Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, who has been touring Kerala for sometime now, found a strong supporter in veteran Congressman and former deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha Prof P.J. Kurien.

Kurian on Tuesday said that Tharoor has all that is required of a leader, and he should be considered for a major leadership role in the party.

“Ideally, he should not be kept in Kerala, instead should be given a bigger role in the national political scenario. I am of the firm belief that the Congress party will gain hugely if Tharoor is brought to the leadership in the party,” said Kurien.

Ever since he lost badly in the presidential polls, in Kerala his stock has risen rapidly and two of his recent visits outside of the state capital district were greeted by the youths with a lot enthusiasm and fervour. However, a section of the seasoned party leaders in the party are not pleased.

A district party office-bearer in the party has approached the state disciplinary committee against Tharoor with a complaint of breach of discipline that he arrived in the district and took part in meetings without the knowledge of the local party unit.

“I am now at Kochi and I have not informed the Ernakulam party office-bearers that I am here. This is no violation of discipline and mind you, the Congress is a party which banks on democratic principles,” added Kurien.

