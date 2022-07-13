‘Sita Ramam’ is an epic love story set against a military backdrop, which stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. The producers, who have hired several other stars in the film, have produced a poster to introduce the character of ‘Pelli Choopulu’ director Tharun Bhascker in the film.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tharun Bhascker’s character, Balaji, was introduced. In the released poster, Tharun Bhascker can be seen consuming a soft drink, though nothing much in the backdrop or his attire reveals anything much. It is reported that Tharun Bhasker’s role in the movie has great significance.

‘Satyam’ actor Sumanth will be featured as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Afreen in ‘Sita Ramam’. The posters of the two were recently released and created quite a buzz.

Hanu Raghavapudi directs the film.

Swapna Cinema’s Aswini Dutt is producing the film, which is being presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. Vishal Chandrashekhar composed the soundtrack, which was shot by PS Vinod.

