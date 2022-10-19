New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANSlife) The second iteration of the ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Seher, was launched at the Taj Ambassador in New Delhi on October 10, 2022, to commemorate the 30 years of dialogue relations between ASEAN and India.

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) Ministry of External Affairs, was in attendance along with MEA representatives, diplomats, and visitors from ASEAN Missions in India. The event’s theme is “Oceans of Connectivity,” which only refers to the oceans that connect these ASEAN nations.

The MEA officials and other guests were introduced to the ASEAN artists and Indian artists during the inauguration. Ten musicians from ASEAN nations are taking part in the camp, including:

. Samrit Keo (M) – Cambodia

. Eddy Sulistyo (M) – Indonesia

. Melissa Abuga-a (F) – the Philippines

. Aye Myat Soe (F) – Myanmar

. Nabil Fikri Bin Haronli (M) – Brunei Darussalam

. Sone Khounpaseuth (F) – Lao PDR

. Edroger Rosili (M) – Malaysia

. Nguyen Phuong Linh (F) – Vietnam

. Phattaraporn Leanpanit (M)  ThailandFrom India:

. Sonika Agarwal (F)

. Japani Shyam (F)

. Nupur Kundu (F)

. Laishram Meena Devi (F)

. Anjum Khan (F)

. Nin Taneja (F)

. Vanita Gupta (F)

. Yogendra Tripathi (M)

. Mayur Kailash Gupta (M)

. Dileep Dharma (M)

. Basant Bhargav (M)

The camp will also offer a variety of interdisciplinary activities to expose the visiting artists to various Indian arts and traditions. This camp will include lectures, demonstrations, seminars, discussions, and other educational outings. Samindranath Majumdar, a well-known painter, is another mentor at the camp.

Addressing the artists and the gathering, Secretary (East) MEA, Saurabh Kumar, said, “This artist camp is an important youth-centric activity to bring together the confluence of creative energy from the 10 ASEAN countries and India, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN India dialogue relations. Enhancing people-to-people and cultural connect between India and ASEAN forms an integral part of current ASEAN-India engagements. The artists camp intends to take forward the tradition of creative exchange between India and ASEAN, while acting as a conduit to enhance understanding between our two peoples.”

Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher, said, “The second edition of ASEAN-India Artists’ Camp clearly indicates that the first edition was a roaring success in bringing people from India and the ASEAN countries together. The camp will take place in Udaipur, where artists will create their work, spend time with each other and exchange ideas. They will also be familiarised with the rich cultural traditions and heritage of all the participating countries.”

At the nine-day programme, which will be held at the Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur, artists will work on their creations to produce moving works of art. The artists will interact and participate in panel discussions on a range of subjects while they are in town, and they will also visit some of Udaipur’s most picturesque spots, including The City Palace, Pichola Lake, and the local market. The artworks will be on display at the location for the public and the local city government on October 19.

