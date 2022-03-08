The 3 Spider-‘Men’ goof around in Spider Man No Way Home Behind Thee Scene featurette

‘Spiderman No Way Home’ released globally on last December and was a massive success. The third installment of the Spiderman franchise in the MCU was a mass entertainer that blew the minds of all Spiderman fans by reuniting all three spider men we have loved and adored over the years.

Even though the movie released end of last year it continues to roll in the revenues at the box office. Sony is planning the digital and physical media release of the movie and as part of the promotions for it, the company has been revealing new and unseen behind the scene footage to further promote the movie.

In the latest feature shared, the three actors, Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield can be seen laughing and goofing around on the set in their respective Spiderman gear.

Watch it here:

The 3 seem to be having a good time, hugging it out, posing for photos and it looks like Tobey Maguire is trying to re-enact his ‘dance’ from ‘Spiderman -3’, though it’s hard to be sure, as the shot shown in the video was too brief.

Spiderman No Way Home was all about the multiverse so it opened up the opportunity for Spider men from alternative universes to come together. It was a thrilling ride of action, entertainment and healthy dose of nostalgia to have not just the superheroes from the multiverse but also the super villains like Doc Ock and Green Goblin fighting it out and blowing the minds of fans worldwide.

No Way Home has so far made a collection of 1.8 billion dollars at the box office and is said to be the sixth-highest grossing movie all time in terms of worldwide box office collections.