An impact evaluation report on initiatives for increasing efficiency in decision making in the central secretariat offices said that the reforms of delayering, delegation, digitisation and desk officer system have led to defined work allocation, reduced channels of submission and timely decision making, embodying the principle of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance”.

The report said that the ministries and departments have undertaken financial delegation reforms and 72 ministries and departments have delegated financial as well as administrative (disposal) powers to the heads of the divisions and subordinate officers for routine and petty transactions.

It said that eight ministries (Social Justice and Empowerment, Fisheries, Official Languages, Heavy Industry, Steel, Legal Affairs, Health Research, Ex-servicemen Welfare) have not undertaken revision in financial delegation.

The Quality Council of India was engaged by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) for undertaking the third-party evaluation of initiatives for increasing efficiency in decision making in the Central Secretariat.

The report mentioned that the majority of the ministries observed a major impediment in the implementation of the desk officer system which is totally dependent on a particular officer leading to a vacuum in their absence. Also, due to the high number of vacancies, departments are not able to implement desk officer system.

E-office has been implemented in all the ministries wherein they have been using different versions of e-office and updation is continuing as per slot availability by the NIC, it said adding that implementation of e-office has resulted in reduction of paper and stationary usage.

The report said that digitisation of the central registry unit is in the transition phase for nine ministries and departments (Space, Official Language, Ex-servicemen Welfare, Legislative Department, Department of Investment & Public Asset Management, Defence Production, Defence, Revenue and Fertilizers).

The report recommended that the effective utilisation of the knowledge management system as a part of the e-office shall require all departments to digitise their record files to enable the officers to refer to the institutional database.

20220806-191601