New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANSlife) Five different race tracks, Wheelie Training, Biker’s Mart (Indoor & Outdoor Expo), Big Trip sessions, Ladakh Tent, the Club Village, Jameson’s Howling Dog Bar, and more-this year’s India Bike Week 2022, organised by PETRONAS Sprinta, is all set to provide experiences that are out of this world.

The “Ride to IBW” is just the beginning of a daring voyage that begins with a ride to Goa and culminates with a flurry of activities that are not for the timid and entice the free spirit of brave riders.

Races & Rides:

IBW 2022 will have five tracks and races for all motorcycle fans; whether you’re a Big ADV rider or a Moto Cross aficionado, there is a track for you. The Mud Rush, a wild dash across loose sand with some unexpected twists and turns, and our Hill Climb, where the fastest person up a hill wins the race, are both co-hosted by our tyre partner CEAT. The motorcyclists use their talent at balancing man and machine around an oval dirt track as they ride, slide, and race at the IBW Flat Track. While the Dirt Dash is the location to test one’s skill with mud and slush, the Adventure Flow Track is an obstacle course made for ADV bikes.

Trophies, diplomas, cash awards, and interesting automotive accessories will be given to all winners. There are several different track sessions available to join up for for those who wish to pick the brains of the true dirt masters. The BAR Academy’s Vishakh will lead 1-hour Enduro sessions to help participants master the challenging hill trail. For fans of Moto Cross and dirt, Nelly from ProDirt Adventure, Motofarm, and FMAE Motopark will provide coaching on three more tracks: Adventure Track, Flow Track, and Dirt Dash. These tracks are intended to allow anyone who are interested in dirt biking to discover their own personal and mechanical boundaries. On register.indiabikeweek.in, registration for the events.

The ongoing IBW Chai Pakoda Rides presented by PETRONAS Sprintis a venue for bikers around the nation to ride, interact, and celebrate. It takes place on Sundays in 30 cities throughout India with the goal of connecting like-minded individuals over a quick breakfast ride and, ideally, creating new friendships within the motorcycle fraternity. The RIDE TO IBW support system, developed in conjunction with KoGo, will be live on November 20. The IBW team is hoping that the community will take advantage of it and get on their bikes for the annual Great Migration to Goa. Major motorcycle manufacturers like KTM, BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, and others have also declared their involvement.

Ladakh Tent

The Moto League 2022 are the individuals and organisations responsible for creating the motorcycle subculture over the past 20 years and for maintaining the history of the Indian moto scene. These industry veterans will conduct discussions with adventure bike trip planners, the founding motorcycling clubs, and biker cafes. The Rodcast Tent, Beer Garden, Jameson Black Barrel Bar, a wine collection, singer-songwriters, and community open mic nights will all be present in the cosy Ladakh Tent.

For the first time, Shirshendu Banerjee (Shandy), host of The Biker Radio Rodcast, India’s first internationally recognised podcast on motorcycles, will record live at IBW 2022. At the Rodcast Tent, Shandy will do interviews with legendary riders, travellers, and builders. The motorcycle community will have the chance to watch Shandy in person as he produces his well-known podcasts.

IBW People:

The festival is encouraging the locals to get involved and share their own, distinctive stories at IBW. The Motography Show by motorcyclists at Jameson Connect at Howling Dog Bar will be followed by the Mod Bike Show, a venue for showcasing and discussing custom-built vehicles. At several sessions, notable individuals including Murtaza Junaid, Yogi Chabaria, Marco Rosetto, the founder of Mini GP India, Shardul Sharma, the first Indian to compete in the Red Bull Romaniacs, and others will join together to share their passion for riding and stories.

Potential moto artists can exhibit their work or work with other artists to co-design IBW merchandise. The incredible superbike collection by JS Films will be on display this year, and the Collectors’ Corner has organised a Fan Meet for IBW 2022. We will continue to work closely with biker cafes like Throttle Shrottle, Trip Machine, and Super Chai in the IBW 2022.

Music Bonanza:

India Bike Week is a celebration of everyone who shares a passion for music, food, travel, and adventure. Music enthusiasts won’t be let down by this year’s concerts. Lagori and Teri Miko are the headliners, with Easy Wanderlings and DJ Mojo Jo Jo performing on the Main Stage, DJ Unnayaana and Uday Benegal performing in the Ladakh Tent, and DJ Ayesha Pramanik performing in the Jameson Howling Dog Bar. Red Bull’s freestyle artists, including rappers, MCs, BMX stunt riders, and break dancers, will perform at IBW 2022.

Food Festival: The Big Forkers Meat Fest by Jameson

Everyone will find something to like at IBW 2022. The Big Forkers Meat Fest, a portion devoted to the art of curing, grilling, smoking, and barbecuing meats in India, is this year’s particular attraction because barbecues hold an unique place in the hearts of bikers. The top pit masters in the country, including Chef Aal (Nagaland), Chef Arjun Sikdar (Goa), Chef Geoff (Canada), Chef Oneal (Kochi), and Chef Chris, will be serving everything from entire hog roasts to spitroasts, fire & meat displays, churrascarias, tawa, and tandoor (GOA). Ten additional neighbourhood Goan caterers and food trucks will be present on the Eat Street, and their menus will include standard IBW fare.

IBW Ride-outs:

With its Ride to IBW digital support system, Kayakin’ Rides with Sahasea, Secret Trails ride with the Goa Motorcycling Club to explore the hidden treasures of Goa, and Flavours of Goa ride with Chef Marlon, IBW helps the community. It also hosts brunches and after-parties. Each of these will feature thrilling activities that will immerse participants in the wild experience that IBW is known for while providing an opportunity to rekindle links with the community that has a similar DNA.

Tickets

IBW 2022 is poised to host the greatest yearly gathering of motorcycling fans, regardless of the wheels they ride, as a celebration of motorcycle culture enhanced by the principles of freedom and independence. The cost of a single day’s admission to the festival is INR 1,900. Weekend Value Pack tickets, which come with an IBW Festival Kit that includes a festival T-shirt, an IBW Sipper, 2022 edition decals, and 500 KOGO Coins, are available for INR 2,800 only through November 20. Lounge Passes cost INR 5,000 per day. For clubs with more than 25 members, club packages cost INR 2,600 per person.

To register for any of the activities and book tickets visit: www.indiabikeweek.in

