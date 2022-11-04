New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANSlife) Asia’s largest bike festival India Bike Week 2022, in association with PETRONAS Sprinta is all set to offer larger-than-life experiences with this year’s special attractions – 5 different race tracks, Wheelie Training, Biker’s Mart (Indoor & Outdoor Expo), Big Trip sessions, Ladakh Tent, the Club Village, Jameson’s Howling Dog Bar, and others.

The ‘Ride to IBW’ is only the start to an adventurous journey that starts with riding to Goa and converges into a slew of events that aren’t for the faint-hearted and entices the free spirit of brave heart riders.

Races & Rides: IBW 2022 will have five tracks and races for all moto enthusiasts – whether you are a Moto Cross fan or a Big ADV rider, there is a track for every rider and motorcycle. EAT is co-hosting the Hill Climb, where the fastest one up a hill wins the race, and the Mud Rush – a fun dash across loose sand and a few crazy twists and twirls. At the IBW Flat Track, the bikers ride, slide, and race, using their skill of balancing man and machine around an oval dirt track.

The Adventure Flow Track is an obstacle course designed for ADV bikes while the Dirt Dash is the place to test one’s mastery over dirt and slush. All winners will get trophies, certificates, cash prizes, and exciting motoring accessories. For those who want to learn a few skills from the absolute masters of dirt, there is a wide variety of track sessions to sign up for. Vishakh from BAR Academy will conduct 1 hour Enduro sessions to master the gnarly hill trail. Nelly from ProDirt Adventure, Motofarm & FMAE Motopark will coach people on 3 other tracks – Adventure Track, Flow track, and the Dirt Dash for Moto Cross and dirt enthusiasts. These tracks are expected to give the curious a glimpse into the wild world of dirt riding and explore the limits for themselves and their own machines.

The ongoing IBW Chai Pakoda Rides presented by PETRONAS Sprinta is a platform to ride, connect and celebrate with the biking community around the country. It is hosted on Sunday mornings across 30 cities pan India, with the idea of meeting like-minded people over a short breakfast ride and hopefully forging new friendships within the motorcycling community. The IBW team hopes these rides will encourage the community to get on their bikes for the annual Great Migration to Goa and make full use of the RIDE TO IBW support system in partnership with KoGo, going live on November 20. The biggest motorcycle brands such as KTM, BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, etc have confirmed their participation as well.

Ladakh Tent: People and institutions who have built the subculture of motorcycling over the last 2 decades, and who hold the legacy of the Indian moto scene are the Moto League 2022. These motorcycling stalwarts will host conversations with biker cafes, the original motorcycling clubs, and adventure bike trip organizers. The Ladakh Tent will be a cozy corner featuring the Rodcast Tent, Beer Garden, Jameson Black Barrel Bar, a viny collection, singer-songwriters, and Open Mic sessions from the community. For the first time, Shirshendu Banerjee (Shandy), India’s only International Award Winning podcaster on motorcycling – The Biker Radio Rodcast – will record live at IBW 2022. Shandy will interview iconic riders, travelers, and builders at the Rodcast Tent. It will be an opportunity for the biker community to see Shandy Live while he creates his famous Podcasts.

IBW People: The festival is calling the community to reach out and tell their own uniquely individual stories at IBW. Jameson Connect at Howling Dog Bar will feature a Motography Show by riders followed by a Mod Bike Show, a platform to display and talk about custom-built machines. Personalities like Murtaza Junaid, Yogi Chabaria, Marco Rosetto Founder Mini GP India, Shardul Sharma India’s first participant to the Red Bull Romaniacs, and others will come together and share their stories, experiences & passion for riding at various sessions. Potential moto artists can get a chance to showcase their art or collaborate to co-create IBW Merchandise. This year, the Collectors’ Corner will showcase the amazing superbike collection by JS Films and has scheduled a Fan Meet at IBW 2022. Biker cafes such as Throttle Shrottle, Trip Machine, & Super Chai continue to be our key partners in the IBW 2022.

Music Bonanza: India Bike Week is a celebration for all who have a mutual love for food, music, exploration, and adventure. Music lovers won’t be disappointed with this year’s performances. The artist line-up is Lagori & Teri Miko as headline acts, Easy Wanderlings & DJ Mojo Jo Jo on the Main Stage, DJ Unnayaana & Uday Benegal for Ladakh Tent, and DJ Ayesha Pramanik for the Jameson Howling Dog Bar. IBW 2022 will host Red Bull’s freestyle performers like rappers, MCs, BMX stunters, and break dancers.

Food Festival: The Big Forkers Meat Fest by Jameson: IBW 2022 has something to offer for everyone. Bikers have a special place for barbeques, so this year’s special attraction is “The Big Forkers Meat Fest”, a section dedicated to the art of curing, grilling, smoking, and barbecuing meats in India. From Goan Chorizo to whole hog roasts, spit roasts, fire & meat displays, churrascarias, tawa, and tandoor from the best pit masters from across the county – Chef Aal (Nagaland), Chef Arjun Sikdar (Goa) Chef Geoff (Canada), Chef Oneal (Kochi) and Chef Chris (Goa). The Eat Street will feature 10 other local Goan caterers and food trucks featuring typical IBW staples on their menu.

IBW Ride-outs: IBW supports the community with its Ride to IBW digital support system, Kayakin’ Rides with Sahasea, Secret Trails ride with the Goa Motorcycling Club to explore the hidden gems of Goa and Flavours of Goa ride with Chef Marlon, after parties and brunches. Each of these will have exciting activities for participants to be immersed in the wild experience that IBW is synonymous with and offer a chance to reconnect with a community that shares the same DNA.

The registration for the races and sessions is live now on register.Indiabikeweek.in.

