The Academy calls ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ a ‘faithful Indian adaptation’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s latest release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is a remake of the iconic Hollywood film ‘Forest Gump’, got a thumbs up from The Academy.

The official Twitter account of The Academy, which recognises excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, shared a video compilation of snippets from ‘Forest Gump’ and the Aamir Khan-starrer.

A tweet from The Academy called the Bollywood film a “faithful Indian adaptation”.

“Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks,” read the tweet.

The Academy’s twitter handle also mention the number of Oscars nominations ‘Forest Gump’ had.

“1994’s ‘Forrest Gump’ was nominated for 13 Oscars including six wins for: ac Best Actor (Tom Hanks) ac Directing (Robert Zemeckis) ac Film Editing (Arthur Schmidt) ac Best Picture (Wendy Finerman, Steve Tisch and Steve Starkey, Producers) ac Adapted Screenplay (Eric Roth)”.

Released on August 11, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

