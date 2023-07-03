New Delhi, July 3 (IANSlife) The Anam Mui Ne has joined the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) portfolio, a distinguished group of the world’s top boutique independent luxury hotels. The Anam Mui Ne is a magnificent resort with a design influenced by the Indochine era.

The resort, which debuted in January of this year on the Mui Ne beach, is the country’s first hotel to join SLH, widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious association of independent-minded tourists and hotels.

Before being admitted to the SLH’s exclusive collection of small spaces in out-of-the-way locations, hotels must pass a rigorous screening procedure and meet the highest standards of luxury and guest health.

With offices all over the world and a London headquarters, SLH represents 520 hotels that are anti-chain and anti-same and provide quiet, discreet solutions in more than 90 countries. Discounts on reservations, early check-in and late check-out, free breakfast, hotel upgrades, and other perks are available to SLH’s travelling members.

The Anam Mui Ne’s founder and owner Pham Van Hien said he and the resort’s team were thrilled to be recognised by such a prestigious group that shared his passion for an intimate, classic and distinctly Vietnamese hotel brand that is a welcome counterpoint to the industrialised hotel chains.

“It is an absolute honour to join SLH and for The Anam Mui Ne, crafted by age-old artisans from across Vietnam, to be recognised as the collection’s first Vietnamese property,” said Mr Hien.

Laurent Myter, group general manager of The Anam Group, has been appointed to the International Advisory Board of Hoteliers for SLH’s APAC area, making him the first Vietnamese representative to have a place on the board. Previously, he served SLH’s International Advisory Board of Hoteliers for three years as an executive director and for two years as its president.

The privately owned and run resort is breaking new ground in Mui Ne, a well-liked beach town within a short drive from Ho Chi Minh City, perched on 1.2 hectares of breathtaking coastline. The Anam Mui Ne is redefining the standards of an upscale experience in Mui Ne with 127 elegant rooms and suites, two restaurants, a bar, a five-treatment room spa, two large swimming pools (one freshwater and the other saltwater), a ballroom, conference rooms, a water sports centre, a fitness centre, a yoga room, a kid’s club, a gift shop and more.

The resort pays respect to both colonial-era and traditional Vietnamese aesthetics by drawing heavily from architectural models inspired by the great old French mansions in Hanoi and the garden houses of Central Vietnam. To wit: the specially designed encaustic mosaic tiles, the plinth-mounted Cham ornamental vases and sculptures, the teak furniture made from sustainably harvested wood, the stone from Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, and the real thatched roofs from Binh Thuan.

The Anam Mui Ne has a ban on single-use plastics and has implemented an array of measures to reduce its carbon footprint ranging from solar power and locally sourced ingredients. Laundry water is recycled to water the gardens. Straws, bags, and bathroom amenities are biodegradable. The resort’s eco-friendly key cards are also made of wood that’s been sourced from sustainably managed forests.

The Anam Mui Ne is preceded by the 2017 launch of The Anam Cam Ranh, that’s been lauded by some of the industry’s highest accolades.

