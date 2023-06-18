ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Archies’ first look is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll

NewsWire
0
0

The first look of the upcoming streaming film ‘The Archies’ has been unveiled and it promises a fun ride from the era of the 1960s.

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is set in 1960s India in a fictional idyllic hill station, called Riverdale. It teases young love, rock and roll, and a fair bit of intrigue.

The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

‘The Archies’, inspired by the eponymous comics, is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale’s favorite set of teenagers — Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley). Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, it explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

At Netflix’s annual global fan event, Tudum, held at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the cast of the film introduced the first look of the film and grooved to the song ‘Sunoh’.

After the first look, the lead cast was introduced on stage by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the streaming show ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Talking about the event, Zoya Akhtar said, “It is nothing short of awesome to be in Sao Paulo, showing the first look of ‘The Archies’ at Tudum. There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receiving the loudest cheers which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers.”

She further mentioned, “I am extremely excited for audiences to step into Riverdale in the 60s, meet the young Anglo-Indian kids on the block and groove with ‘The Archies’ gang!”

The film will soon drop on Netflix.

20230618-151803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘200 Halla Ho’: A well-balanced tale of mob revenge

    IFI Survey of Top Critics’ Best Actor Award thrills Tovino Thomas

    When Kavita Kaushik was mistaken for a real police officer

    Yami Gautam wraps up ‘Dasvi’ shoot