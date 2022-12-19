ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘The Archies’ wraps up filming, Zoya Akhtar calls it ‘best crew’, ‘best cast’

The upcoming streaming film ‘The Archies’, directed by Zoya Akhtar, has wrapped up its filming and is now set to enter the post-production stage. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

The musical film is an adaptation of the globally loved ‘Archie’ Comics and has the gang of teenagers Archie, Betty, Dilton, Ether, Jughead, Reggie and Veronica at the centre of it. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s.

On Monday, director Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram to share the wrap up pictures from the sets. She wrote in the caption: “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude.”

