Brazil legend Cafu is enjoying the festive atmosphere in Qatar during the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world.

A two-time FIFA World Cup winner and the only man to play in three consecutive finals, Cafu was full of praise for the host country.

“It’s fantastic. It’s a wonderful atmosphere. The atmosphere at the matches and the FIFA Fan Festival has been especially fantastic. I’ve been following the progress of things here for many years and it’s great to see everything come together. I am sure everything will get even more exciting as the tournament continues,” he was quoted as saying by ‘qatar2022.qa’.

“I’ve been to many fan festivals over the years and I want to say congratulations to Qatar for staging a such a fun event. I’ve been a few times already and watched some matches there. I would highly recommend it and encourage everyone to visit,” he added.

On Monday, a goal seven minutes from the end helped Brazil register a 1-0 win over Switzerland and qualify for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

The five-time champions join defending champions France into the knockout stage after registering their second successive win in Group G encounter.

Brazil will play its final group match against Cameroon on December 3.

20221129-101005