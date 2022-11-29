SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

The atmosphere in Qatar is fantastic, says Brazil legend Cafu

NewsWire
0
0

Brazil legend Cafu is enjoying the festive atmosphere in Qatar during the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world.

A two-time FIFA World Cup winner and the only man to play in three consecutive finals, Cafu was full of praise for the host country.

“It’s fantastic. It’s a wonderful atmosphere. The atmosphere at the matches and the FIFA Fan Festival has been especially fantastic. I’ve been following the progress of things here for many years and it’s great to see everything come together. I am sure everything will get even more exciting as the tournament continues,” he was quoted as saying by ‘qatar2022.qa’.

“I’ve been to many fan festivals over the years and I want to say congratulations to Qatar for staging a such a fun event. I’ve been a few times already and watched some matches there. I would highly recommend it and encourage everyone to visit,” he added.

On Monday, a goal seven minutes from the end helped Brazil register a 1-0 win over Switzerland and qualify for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

The five-time champions join defending champions France into the knockout stage after registering their second successive win in Group G encounter.

Brazil will play its final group match against Cameroon on December 3.

20221129-101005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrible moment to concede last-minute goal: FC Goa’s Ferrando

    UEFA Champions League: Guardiola says he’s mighty proud with the way...

    Rehbar lauds FC Bengaluru United’s talent development efforts

    Dortmund new arrival Haller doesn’t feel pressure as successor of Haaland