‘The Bandits of Golak’ which is one of the nine short stories from the anthology series ‘Star Wars: Visions Volume 2’ offers a new perspective on the storied mythos of ‘Star Wars’.

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Executive Producer James Waugh shared that the team wanted to bring new perspectives to the ‘Star Wars’ with the anthology.

He said, “With ‘Star Wars: Visions Volume 2’, we wanted to take audiences on a tour of the incredible animated filmmaking happening around the globe. We hoped to see Star Wars through fresh eyes and fresh perspectives”.

The short story has been produced by 88 Pictures led by Milind D Shinde, and directed by Indian Animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla.

James further mentioned, “88 Pictures has always been a studio that impressed us and their vision to showcase the vibrant creativity of India’s rich culture through a Star Wars lens had us instantly hooked. The result is a dazzlingly beautiful film; deeply poignant and resonating, a story that feels deeply rooted in culture but also at home in the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy.”

With a heart full of pride, Ishan Shukla, the director of the short, The Bandits of Golak, said: “I am humbled and overjoyed to have had the opportunity to create for the beloved Star Wars universe. I cannot wait to share it with viewers worldwide and immerse them in a world of adventure, excitement, and imagination.”

The entire series is executive produced by James Waugh, Senior Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm and with Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.

‘Star Wars: Visions Volume 2’ premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on May 4.

