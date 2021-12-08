The Best Bollywood Movies To Watch On Netflix

Sometimes when you live in a country like the United States, you get so caught up in Hollywood here that you forget about the amazing films that are a part of the rest of the world. An industry that I’ve come to learn more about is the wonderful world of Bollywood, India’s filmmaking industry.

While we could spend time talking about the upcoming 2022 movies, let’s take some time out of our schedules to take a glance at some of the best Bollywood movies that are available streaming on Netflix right now, from excellent adventures to love stories, to comedies that will have you laughing for hours.

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

First up, we have one of many romantic movies, Love Aaj Kal. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, this drama follows a young couple named Zoe and Veer. They met at a bar not that long ago and have an instant connection, but now they struggle to move forward in their relationship as their careers and plans for the rest of their lives pull them apart.

To me, this sounds like the perfect romantic drama for you to settle down with your significant other and watch on a chilly winter night. It’s a classic love story that we’ve seen a thousand times before, of life just getting in the way of a romantic relationship. But, Love Aaj Kal really captures that love that we all hold so dear for that one person in our lives, and how we would do anything for the relationship to succeed in the end. How fitting that it was released on Valentine’s Day.